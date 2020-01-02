hardik-pandya-engaged-to-natasa-stankovic:-rumoured-ex-urvashi-rautela’s-reaction-grabs-eyeballs

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, Urvashi RautelaInstagram

Hardik Pandya has been hitting the headlines ever since he announced his engagement with his Serbian actress girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on New Year’s eve. While proposing Natasa on a yacht in the middle of the ocean, Hardik went down on his knees and asked her to be his partner for life by offering a diamond ring. Natasa, who looked quite overwhelmed during her special moment, nodded her head with a ‘yes’ and sealed the deal with a passionate kiss.

As soon as Hardik and Natasa made their relationship official, Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty and other friends from the industry and cricket world have been pouring in warm wishes upon the couple on social media. However, the one that caught everyone’s attention was Hardik’s rumoured girlfriend Urvashi Rautela.

Exes’ reaction on Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic’s engagement

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik PandyaInstagram

Leaving a comment on Hardik Pandya’s post, Urvashi wrote, “Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love.” TV actor Aly Gony, who dated Natasa in the past and recently participated in Nach Baliye 9, too reacted on her engagement news in a positive way. He posted a few heart emojis on Natasa’s post.

Urvashi Rautela was earlier in the news for her alleged affair with the Indian cricketer. It was being said that Urvashi had met the Pandya brothers at a party in 2018 and she and Hardik hit it off instantly. However, Urvashi was quite perturbed with the news of her link-up with Hardik. She had requested the media channels to stop uploading videos on YouTube about her alleged affair as she has family to answer.

And since Hardik and Natasa have come out in the open about their relationship, the rumours of Urvashi dating Hardik have now been buried under the patio for good.