hardik-pandya-badly-trolled-for-his-engagement-with-natasa-stankovic

Hardik Pandya, Natasa StankovicInstagram

After playing hide and seek for months, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic finally announced their engagement on social media. The videos and pictures shared by the Indian cricket all-rounder have taken the internet by storm.

While the couple have been receiving congratulatory messages from every corner, the lovebirds also had to bare with their own share of criticism. The duo has been heavily trolled on social media. From speaking about Hardik’s looks to calling Natasa a gold digger, netizens have been having a field day ever since the annoucement was made.

Check out some of the comments right here.

The couple made their relationship official as they ringed in the new year. There were reports of the couple dating each other for a while now. When Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were seen on the famous chat show Koffee With Karan, Hardik had revealed his marriage plans with Natasa. And now that the couple has exchanged rings, we are waiting for them to tie the knot anytime soon.