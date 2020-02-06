hard-working-tech:-7-gadgets-for-your-home-office

Whether you’re working from home or chained to an office desk, these digital workhorses will help you up your game.

You’ll be crushing your to-do list in no time.

Noblechairs Hero

The gold standard in shoot-em-up sessions also makes for a great desk throne. It comes in faux or real leather, has a fully adjustable backrest and arms, a spine-supporting shape and a mega-comfy memory foam headrest.

From £349.99 | Overclockers | Buy it now

Huawei MateBook D 15

The updated version of this 15.6in laptop is surprisingly slim and light, with an impressive 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 256GB solid-state hard drive, 8GB of RAM, and if you have a Huawei phone, you can easily drag files between the two. Preorder from Feb 13.

£599.99 | Huawei | Buy it now

Netgear M1 mobile router

Working on the go is a lot easier with reliable wifi, and sending sensitive files over café connections is not advisable. This portable router delivers download speeds of up to 1 gigabit, depending on the Sim you put in, and can support up to 20 gadgets. It can charge your phone too.

£239.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Evoluent VerticalMouse D

I’m a big advocate of vertical mice to help reduce wrist strain and arm pain, and this wireless one from ergonomics specialists BakkerElkhuizen looks and feels like a premium piece of kit. You hold it in a “handshake” position, but sadly, it’s only suitable for right-handers.

£106.06 | Amazon | Buy it now

Oculamp

Besides being a really stylish desk addition, this LED table lamp cuts down on blue light to improve sleep and reduce eye strain. The touch controls include three colour modes: cool white for the morning, neutral for the afternoon, and warm for winding down in the evening.

£99.99 | Ocushield | Buy it now

JBL Tune 750BTNC

These lightweight, comfy headphones include active noise cancelling, fold up, and last 15 hours on a two-hour charge. They can connect to two devices at the same time, take calls and sound superb.

£119.99 | JBL | Buy it now

Pixelbook Go

This stylish 13.3in Chromebook starts up in seconds and the software will be immediately familiar to anyone who uses Google products. It weighs just over a kilo and lasts up to 12 hours, with two hours’ extra use on a 20-minute charge. The keyboard is silent, ideal for working in public.

From £629 | Google | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter