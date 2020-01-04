The Royal Family has released a happy new portrait to mark the start of the new decade, highlighting four generations with claims to the throne.
Home ENTERTAINMENT Happy Queen tackles new decade head-on
The Royal Family has released a happy new portrait to mark the start of the new decade, highlighting four generations with claims to the throne.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exercise your consumer rights by contacting us below
Personalized advertisements
Turning this off will opt you out of personalized advertisements delivered from Google on this website.