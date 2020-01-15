Happy Pongal 2020 – Wishes, images and greetings to celebrate Thai Pongal

The Hindu harvest festival Pongal, which is held each year in January, is now underway.

Thai Pongal is a harvest festival held in appreciation of the Sun God which is observed by Tamil people across the world.

It goes on for three days and starts at the beginning of the month of Tai which is the tenth month in the Tamil solar calendar – this usually falls on or around 14 January.

Wishes and greetings to celebrate Thai Pongal

A common greeting during Pongal is ‘thai pirandhal vazhi pirakkum’, which translates to ‘the birth of the month of Thai will pave the way for new opportunities’.

Other well-wishings include:

‘A new beginning is one of the eternal mysteries of life. Wishing you a very Happy Pongal.’

‘Greetings on Pongal! May the harvest festival ensure you always have the best food and best life.’

‘Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy.’

Images to celebrate Pongal

Wish you happy pongal to all my Twitter friends. #PongalOPongal pic.twitter.com/LOCPOvP03t — Geethu (@GeethJaps) January 15, 2020

#Sankranthi2020#PongalOPongal A very Happy #HappyMakarSankranti , #Pongal to all. This day sun changes to Makara Rashi & the heat will start increasing. In India we celebrate this prosperity festival in different names in different states ,shows Unity in Diversity pic.twitter.com/JrGT9mJA8E — Ramapriya Sampathkumaran (@ramapriya1989) January 15, 2020

Happy Pongal to all my Tamil family 😍 World’s 1st Language 😎🔥

Proud to be Tamilan 💪😈#PongalOPongal 🎇🎈 pic.twitter.com/ITTRgDPqaF — I’m indian 🇮🇳 (@indian_Yuvi) January 15, 2020

