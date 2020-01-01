happy-new-year!-quotes,-memes-and-images-to-celebrate-the-start-of-2020

Is your vision for the New Year ahead clear? Do you have 2020 vision?

If not, maybe you over-indulged last night. Or maybe you need some inspiration for the new decade ahead.

Here’s to a New Year and a new decade – make it count!

Happy New Year quotes



It doesn’t matter how old or young you are, it’s never too late to become who you’ve always wanted to. Shakespeare knew.

‘We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives … not looking for flaws but for potential’ – Pulitzer prize winning journalist Ellen Goodman.

‘Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.’ — Jonathan Lockwood Huie

‘Find out who you are, and do it on purpose’ – Dolly Parton

“It’s never too late to be what you might have been.” – George Eliot @PabloByBuffer pic.twitter.com/vIbsWzGDh5 — Buffer (@buffer) April 12, 2016

Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life. pic.twitter.com/TtiBqXkkbG — Robin Sharma (@RobinSharma) March 30, 2014

2020 – the new ’20s

It’s not lost on many that this is the start of this generation’s ‘Roaring ’20s’ – a lot to live up to following the Jazz Age immortalised by the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald in The Great Gatsby.

If you start watching the Great Gatsby at 11: 29: 56pm on New Year’s Eve, Gatsby will toast you into 2020 and if that’s not a way to enter the roaring 20s I don’t know what is… pic.twitter.com/ihj4hxbMhl — Sophie (@trafotoz) December 30, 2019

Stand by for #RoaringTwenties pic.twitter.com/6zafotEwyu — Andy Wigmore (@andywigmore) December 30, 2019

And because our our 20s have furries, not flappers…

MORE: When should you stop saying Happy New Year?