happy-new-year-gifs-to-send-to-family-and-friends-and-ring-in-2020

If you didn’t get to see your loved ones and ring in the New Year last night, you may want to wish them a happy 2020 in another way.

Nowadays it’s all about digital communication, and even nans and grandads have made it to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

If you want to send a cute HNY message without being too schmaltzy or longwinde, a GIF is the way to go.

Whether you’re after silly or adorable, we’ve got one for everyone.

One for those looking forward to the year ahead.

One for those who can’t remember the bells.

Or for those who’d rather not remember the year that’s been.

Any Futurama fans in the house who’d rather skip to 1,000 years in the future?

This one might just top London’s smoky fireworks.

But nothing can top a bunch of partied out cats.

If the party hasn’t stopped for you, pop them bottles (at least digitally).

Gatsby’s life may not be one to aspire to, but we always like to see Leo’s face.

Kermit is certainly excited, anyway.

For those with artist pals, start as you mean to go on with this GIF.

Mario’s graphics may have gone backwards, but his mindset is right in the new year.

They speak the truth…

Manifest what you want this year, even if it’s as superficial as rolling in cash.

Daria is always filled with festive cheer.

This hip shake is sure to show how excited you are for 2020, and the balloons bring the point right home.

How to say Happy New Year in sign language – and Happy New Bleh.

Directioners might be sad they’re no longer a band, but delighted to see their baby faces from yester(new)year.

BTS Army, however, have plenty of recent NYE content from their favoured band.

Weirdly, so do Post Malone stans. Forever Malones?

Just because the time of the holiday armadillo is over doesn’t mean the Central Perk crew can’t get in on the fun.

Not knowing how to say champagne is also not a barrier, come through Zapp Brannigan.

Sweet and simple for the younger members of the family.

And a bit of Snoopy for the older ones who still have their inner child.

Who could forget dear Kevin?

MORE: Toddler is one of Instagram’s youngest influencers, netting £10k worth of goods

MORE: Is pasta vegan? What you need to do as Veganuary kicks off