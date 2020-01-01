happy-new-year-2020:-new-year-images,-wishes,-messages,-quotes,-wallpaper

Happy New Year 2020: Embrace the New Year with a smile and be more inclusive and loving this year.

New Delhi:

New Year 2020 is here! The previous year has seen so many highs and lows. As we all step into the New Year, it is time to leave the stress of 2019 behind and start afresh with a new outlook. Leave all the sad memories and baggage of the past behind, and carry your life with new learnings. Embrace the New Year with a smile and be more inclusive and loving this year. A life that everyone looks up to and wants to be with – simply be the better version of yourself this new year and look at life with fresh perspective. It’s time to reflect back and also start anew – an opportune time. May you have a bright new year ahead! Here are some lovely New Year wishes to send to your loved ones.

Happy New Year 2020 images, wishes quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, Wallpaper, theme, pictures:

Thank you for being in my life. This past year had been tough for me, but the way you handled me, I am immensely indebted. Wish you a fantastic year ahead!

A year of good health and good spirits await you, my friend. I wish that all happiness in the world be yours. You deserve every bit of it. Happy New Year 2020.

I have seen you go through this year with great resilience. It inspires me a lot to even think how you fared through life’s ups and downs with such grace and dignity. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of your life and wish you a fantastic year ahead!

New year images to send to your family.

As I embrace 2020, I wish to thank you for standing by me as a pillar of strength. Had it not been for your support, I would have been completely lost. I am grateful that you are part of my life. Couldn’t have been more thankful… Happy New Year!

Thank you for being an indispensable part of my life. May this New Year be a glorious one for you and your family. Wish to the very best of everything in life.

New year greetings for friends and family.

May God’s grace shine on you and your family. Wishing you all good health and great success. Happy New Year!

You are amazing and hope you know that I have always looked up to you and learn from you. I wish you and your family a joyous year ahead.

Wherever you are; love, laughter, fun and grace follows. I pray that you remain the delightful soul that you are. You mean the world to us. Stay the same. Happy New Year 2020!

New Year 2020: Wish you a happy new year. May you have a cracking year ahead!

2020 is here! Let’s get the festive spirit up, pop some champagne and dance our hearts out to welcome the New Year.

Wishing you and your family a very happy new year 2020! Have a great year ahead!

In this merry-go-round of life, I am happy to be your partner and hold you tight. Happy New Year, love.

New Year wallpapers, Whatsapp Status you can share and use.

Hope, love, peace, laughter… may you be blessed with everything. Wish you a happy and bright new year ahead!

Life has been kind on me and gave you as a special friend to me. You have been there in all the ups and downs of my life and I hope we can maintain this bond of love forever. Happy New Year 2020!

Time to hit the dance floor and bring the new year in style! Happy happy new year!

Happy New Year quotes to share in the coming year.

What a joy it is to be with you. Happy New Year!

All our get-togethers are incomplete without you. You are and will always be our party’s rockstar! Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2020: Bye 2019, Welcome 2020!

May you be blessed with love and light this new year! Happy New Year 2020.

Life is wonderful because you are in it! Happy New Year!

Reminiscing cherished memories and thinking of bright future with you. Happy New Year!