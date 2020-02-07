Happy Locke & Key release day! Here's everything you need to know about the Netflix series

A new supernatural horror based on a critically acclaimed series of graphic novels landed on Netflix today (February 7).

Locke & Key tells the story of three siblings who move house after their father is brutally murdered, only to find their mysterious new dwelling is home to keys that grant them magical abilities.

Based on the best-selling comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King) and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke and Key features a cast of new acting talent.

As the long-awaited series arrives on the streaming site, here’s all you need to know about Locke and Key…

Spooky: The family’s new home is full of surprises (Netflix)

When is Locke and Key on Netflix?

The show launched on Netflix on February 7.

All 9 episodes of season one are available to stream now.

Who’s in the cast?

The Locke & Key cast stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as matriarch Nina Locke along with Jackson Robert Scott (IT and IT 2) as her son Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as her other son Tyler Locke and Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as daughter Kinsey Locke.

Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) stars as Nina’s late husband Rendell Locke.

Laysla De Oliveira has been cast as Dodge, Sherri Saum will play Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet will play Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) stars as Gabe and Coby Bird will play Rufus Whedon.

What is the show about?

Based on the best-selling supernatural comic books by Hill and Rodriguez, the storyline to Locke and Key revolves around the Locke family and their return to the family’s ancestral home following the mysterious death of patriarch Rendell.

However, when they get there they find the house has a number of different magical keys which give them magical powers and abilities – and which they find may be connected to their father’s death.

The show’s synopsis reads: “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

“As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. The series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Is there a trailer?

There is, and it’s suitable spooky. Opening with the Nina and her children moving into the new home, things swiftly take a chilling turn following the sudden discovery of a key which seems to causes Bode’s soul to leave his body.

One of the spookiest moments in the trailer is when Bode leans over a well and asks: “Are you my echo?”, to which a female voice replies: “Yes”.

Tyler can also be heard saying to Bode: “This isn’t a game, we don’t know what these keys unlock.”