happy-hardy-and-heer-trailer-sees-two-himesh-reshammiyas-battle-it-out-in-a-unique-love-triangle

The trailer of music composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya’s film Happy Hardy and Heer has released. Directed by Rakesh Thakar, and backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Mankachand, the film will see Himesh in a dual role. Billed around the concept of ‘friendzone’, Happy Hardy and Heer also stars Sonia Mann as the female lead.

Himesh Reshammiya in a still from Happy, Hardy & Heer trailer | Twitter

The trailer sees Himesh as a shy, docile Harpreet Singh Lamba, who is love with his childhood friend (Sonia). However, he is convinced she thinks of him as a friend, and is in love with the musician Hardy (also played by Himesh). Thus begins a war of wits between Hardy and Happy, as both try to win over Sonia’s affection.

Check out the trailer here

In the era of friendzone, will love win?



We bring to you the most relatable love story of 2020.#HappyHardyAndHeer, trailer out now.https://t.co/MU8C7FpjY4 #HimeshReshammiya @soniamaan01 #Raka @honeybhagnani #SabitaManakchand @kumartaurani @tipsofficial @poojafilms — PYX (@PYXFilms) January 7, 2020

In December 2019, Himesh had confirmed the release of Happy Hardy and Heer was pushed because of his commitments to singing reality show Indian Idol 10. He told Indo-Asian News Service, “Since I have become a judge on Indian Idol, I had to adjust my dates for promotion (of the film). The music has got a fabulous response, and is growing day by day. Our plan is to do more concerts across the country, for which we required more dates, and we collectively decided to now come on 31 January.”

Himesh was recently appointed as a judge on the 11th season of Indian Idol after Anu Malik’s exit amid #MeToo allegations.

The jukebox of the film includes songs such as ‘Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0,’ the rehash of his smash-hit number of the same name from 36 China Town (2006), Arijit Singh’s romantic track ‘Heeriye,’ which Himesh unveiled on his 46th birthday, and ‘Teri Meri Kahani,‘ sung by Ranu Mondal, the woman from West Bengal who became an overnight star after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai‘ went viral across social media.

Happy Hardy and Heer, which was earlier scheduled to hit screens on 3 January, is now slated to release on 31 January. It will clash with Saif Ali Khan’s comedy Jawaani Janeman.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 12: 06: 27 IST