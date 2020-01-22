happy-days-star-henry-winkler-denies-he’s-been-feuding-with-tom-hanks-for-the-past-30-years-straight

It might have been thought of as one of the longest-standing feuds in Hollywood, but it turns out there is no bad blood between Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks after all.

Actor and director Henry, 74, who also played The Fonz in Happy Days, denied that there was any feud to speak of, after it was rumoured he and Tom fell out in 1989 after he was fired from directing Turner & Hooch, which Tom was starring in.

After he was approached by a reporter in the street, Henry told TMZ: ‘I don’t have a feud with Tom Hanks.’

When asked why he had never denied the rumours before – and even hinted at the ongoing feud during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in October 2019 – Henry claimed it was just a product of gossip rather than a falling out.

He added: ‘Yeah, but I know. But it doesn’t matter, because what everybody says and what is true are two different things.

‘I just saw him at our SAG [Screen Actors Guild] Awards. It was beautiful.’

When quizzed about why he and Tom had never spoken about the feud to quash the rumours, Henry explained: ‘Why would you give credence to that?’

He added that his comments on Watch What Happens Live were made in jest, admitting; ‘That was just fun. I have no feud.’

Henry also confirmed that he would have no issues with working with Tom again in future, as well as saying he is no stranger to a made-up beef with one of his peers.

He revealed: ‘There used to be a tremendous feud between John Travolta and me. And there was no feud. It’s created, and it’s wonderful. I acted with Tom, I acted with his wife. It’s a lovely thing.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Tom Hanks’ rather unfortunate hand gesture at the SAG awards 2020 has us howling

MORE: Tom Hanks admits he has a dark side and is not the ‘nice guy’ people expect him to be





