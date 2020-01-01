Happy Birthday Vidya Balan – These 7 performances changed her career from disaster to success

Bollywood’s brilliant actress Vidya Balan is celebrating her 41st birthday today. At this stage of age, Vidya Balan is standing at that stage in the film industry from where no one can even think of raising a finger on her. Vidya Balan is one of the powerful actresses in the industry today due to her acting and status. Her statements too becomes a news these days due to her powerful independent role in movies. But for Vidya, situations have not always been like this. In her early stages, this actress has also faced all the situations that many actresses do. From casting couch to body shaming she has been a victim. Not only this, she has also got tagged of wretched actress in South Industry. Due to which Vidya had to lose many films, not one or two but twelve films.

But with her strong acting, Vidya Balan comes not only from the top actress of Hindi cinema but she herself is the hero of her films and known to make female centric movies. Which alone has the power to make a film hit at the box office. Proof of this is the record of her films earnings at the box office and the awards he received. Vidya Balan has also been honored with the title of Padma Shri along with the National Award, 5 Filmfare Awards. On this birthday of Vidya Balan, let us know about those 7 great films from which this actress has convinced her acting.



Parineeta (Lalitha)