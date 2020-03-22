happy-birthday-rani-mukerji:-bollywood’s-‘mardaani’-who-always-wins-hearts-with-her-sassy-quotes

‘Bold, vivacious and talented’. These three words perfectly define Rani Mukerji. Give her any role and the actress hits it straight out of the park for a sixer. These days, we often hear reports about leading ladies being quite choosy about the length of the role, but the doe-eyed Rani is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who has never shied away from picking up roles with minimal screen-time and creating an impact there too! (Remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?)

She has been a part of glossy, larger-than-life films and then, she has pulled up films like No One Killed Jessica and Mardaani with equal success.

“My career kept me taking off when I started to build my career through the work I did. So, I never had any plans. Everything just fell in place for me. Probably, it was universally destined for me to be an actor and I became one. So, I never had feelings about, ‘Oh, I should or shouldn’t have done this.’ Whatever I got, I felt very grateful and very humbled with the love that I got from the audience, the actress once confided to Filmibeat in an interview.

As Rani Mukerji turns 42 today, we bring you some of her interesting quotes which prove that she is a ‘Mardaani’ in real life as well.

Finding Joy In Simple Things 4 She Never Minces Her Words; Here’s The Proof Are The Newbies In The Film Industry Listening This? In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, the actress once told us, “No number of experience can make you completely set in a way because whenever you are an actor, you try to choose roles that challenge you. The day you don’t feel a role challenging you, you won’t be interested doing films. So, it’s very important to do a film which challenges you enough as an actor and the day it stops challenging you as an actor, you should retire.” Who Says Married Women Don’t Have A Career? “I have always believed in letting my work do the talking and not pay heed to what the stereotypes said about actresses. Having been in the industry for a while now, I’m aware of loose conversations like a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she is married or how she can say bye to her career if she becomes a mother. It’s regressive thinking. Over the years, I have seen more and more women joining the workforce of our country and being self-made, independent and ready to chase their dreams. I see married women, women with children balancing their work and personal life beautifully. They have really helped change the perspective of society. I have been an actor ever since I grew up,” Rani told IANS. Finding Joy In Simple Things In an interview with Filmfare magazine in 2003, the actress said, “I am a simple person trying to live a simple life in a complex world. I know this is difficult because life can get very complicated in this world of entertainment. But I am not waiting for something dramatic to happen to me. It’s the little things that make me smile. I’d be happy even if someone handed me a glass of water.” She Never Minces Her Words; Here’s The Proof “The worst part of being an actress is that you have to act constantly, in real and reel life. To the extent that you start asking yourself, am I acting or am I being my normal self?,” the actress was quoted as saying by Filmfare magazine in June 2004.

