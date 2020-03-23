happy-birthday-kangana-ranaut:-4-things-that-make-her-the-‘queen-of-bollywood’

Impeccable Acting Skills

The actress made a promising debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster in 2006. But, it was Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2008 film Fashion, where Kangana’s portrayal of a substance abusing supermodel struggling to cope with her foundering career, brought her in limelight. She took one more winning shot with Aanand L. Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu in 2011. Vikas Bahl’s Queen cemented her position in the film industry as one of the top leading actresses and since then, there’s no looking back for her.

Her Holds No Barred Attitude

The actress has always been bold and loud about her struggles. Not the one to mince her words, the beauty from Shimla doesn’t believe in being diplomatic and always speaks her hearts out, even if it’s against the heavyweight champions from the industry.

Kangana Is An Epitome Of Beauty

Be it edgy, chic or traditional fashion, Kangana’s sense of style is always on point. Just like her films, the pretty actress doesn’t fear to experiment with her looks too, which ultimately inspires us to channel our inner fashionista.

Heart Of Gold

The actress has always been an ardent supporter of environmental and social causes in real life. From pledging her support to ‘Cauvery Calling’, a social campaign which works on revitalizing rivers and increasing forest covers to encouraging local weavers and craftsmen, Kangana has always been a front-runner when it comes to lending voice to social causes.