Happy Birthday Gul Panag – little known facts about the multi talented actress

In Bollywood, many actresses impress the audience with their acting and beauty. But the combination of beauty with brain is very rare. But there is an actress in which apart from this quality, there are a lot of good things because this hasina knows how to fly a plane, drive a Formula One car and so on. We are talking about the multi-talented actress Gul Panag. She not only shows adventure on screen, but also in real life. Gul Panag is going to celebrate her 41st birthday today. She was born on January 3, 1979. She has acted in movies like Dhoop, Dor, Manorama Six Feet Under.
On this special occasion of Gul Panag’s birthday, we know many interesting things related to him. Which makes her completely different from the actress of the current era.
- At the time of Gul Panag’s birth, the name was Gulkirat Kaur Panag.
- Gul Panag’s father was in the army. Due to which Gul had to live in many different areas of the country. As a result, he studied in 14 different schools.
- Gul Panag won the Miss India title in 1999. After which he also presented the country in Miss Universe Contest.
- Gul Panag made her Bollywood career in the year 2003 with the film Dhoop.
- Gul has a master’s degree in political science. This was the reason that his inclination was always from politics. She also contested elections in Chandigarh on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. However, she did not achieve success.
- Gul is still active on social media, speaks openly on political issues and also protests.
- Gul married her boyfriend Rishi Atri in 2011. The special thing about this marriage was that Gul had reached her wedding on a bullet. During this time, anyone who saw this bold style of Gul kept looking.
- Gul Panag has also been a Formula One racer driver. She runs the M4 Electro in the circuit The Calafat, Catalonia Spain.
- Not only this, Gul also has a license to fly private planes. Because she is also a pilot and she has flown many airplanes.
- Gul became a mother at the age of 39, she kept her son hidden from everyone for 6 months and did not allow any glimpse of him in public media