hans-zimmer-lands-composer-gig-on-new-james-bond-movie-no-time-to-die-in-last-minute-move

The new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, is set to hit our screens in just four months time and in a last minute move, producers have just appointed a new composer.

Hans Zimmer, the brains behind the scores for Inception, Gladiator and the Da Vinci Code, will now replace US composer Dan Romer who was previously listed to compose the music for the latest 007 installment.

According to Variety, Hans is already working on No Time To Die, following Romer’s exit from the movie in December. The publication lists ‘creative differences’ as the reason behind Romer’s dismissal.

It’s the first time in Bond history that a composer has been replaced after filming has wrapped and it sounds like Hans has quite the task on his hands, as recording for the movie is required by mid-February – so we’re talking just six weeks to score the entire thing.

It’s claimed the composer may need to enlist extra help to ensure all recording is done in time, as he’s also busy working on a whole host of movies for 2020, including the likes of Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, and Top Gun: Maverick, where Tom Cruise will be reprising his role as LT Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Hans list of work also includes Disney’s 1994 hit The Lion King, which he scooped an Academy Award for, Mission: Impossible 2, three Batman movies and four Pirates of the Caribbean films.

No Time To Die will be the last James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig as 007, as the 51-year-old actor confirmed last year he will be stepping down from the franchise.

And working on Bond 25 hasn’t exactly been plain sailing as Craig, who served as Bond in Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Spectre and Skyfall, broke his ankle on set.

Luckily, Craig only had to take two weeks away from filming, thanks to a great surgeon. He told Good Morning America: ‘I broke my ankle but I’ve got a good surgeon. I stopped work for two weeks and I was back at work [after that]. It’s all fine, [it’s] healed up beautifully.’

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Rami Malek, who will go up against Craig, as new James Bond villain, Safin.

It’s set to hit cinemas in April 2020 and quite frankly, we’re already reaching for our popcorn.





