hanna:-season-2-of-the-american-action-drama-is-soon-to-be-released-on-amazon-prime

Hanna is one of the best coming of age web series and is certainly one of the few Amazon originals that will get you hooked, the other one being The Boys!

So here we go! Hanna is an adaptation of a film that goes by the same name. Amazon released its first season on 29 March, 2019. It garnered worldwide praise both from the audience and the critics which is pretty evident by its 7.5 rating on IMDB. As soon as the first season was dropped, Amazon officially announced for the series to be renewed for a second season

Release Date

As of now we are not quite sure of the exact release date for the second season of Hanna. But it is expected to be released by 2020.

Expected Cast

Most of the main characters are expected to be reprising their respective roles .But it is for sure that the talented Esme Creed-Miles will return as Hanna. Other cast members include Marissa Wiegler played by Mireille Enos, Erik Heller played by Joel Kinnaman. Nothing has been confirmed about the other characters.

Plot of Hanna

The plot revolves around a girl called Hanna, who lives in a mountain like forest with her father, Erik, in Poland. Flashbacks show that Erik used to be a former agent at CIA. Erik falls for Hanna’s mother and does everything to protect her. He flees to a mountain like area in Poland along with the baby. But Marissa Weigler, his former boss orders to hunt both of them down. Only time will tell about the story of Season 2 as the show is very unpredictable and has a lot of plot twists and turns.