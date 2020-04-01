hanna-season-2:-has-the-show-been-renewed?-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more.-latest-updates!

Amazon Prime is a platform that has a lot of films and series in it. The most remarkable or memorable series of this platform is Hanna. Prime Video’s Hanna is a web television series that has a lot of action in it. It is an action drama which is based upon a film that released in 2011 with the same title, that is, Hanna.This film was created by Seth Lochhead and David Farr. This film is now available on Amazon Prime. TIt is directed by Sarah Asina Smith. This series was first premiered in Feb 2019. Till now, this series has just one season and is coming with a second one.The Hanna was first released on 3 February 2019 and then collectively on 29 March 2019 on Amazon Prime. This season had eight episodes in it. In April 2019, the maker announced the renewal of stores with the second season. As we got eight episodes in first season them, we might get the same number of episodes in the second as well. If things go according to the plans of makers, then we are getting this series at the beginning of 2021.Hanna is a 15-year-old girl who is living with a man called Erik, who is her father. Eric wanted to do experiment with the pregnant women so that he can inherit super soldiers’ qualities in that baby. He recruited a woman named Johanna for this project. During the project, he fell in love with Johanna. Johanna gave birth to Hanna, and then Erick flees with Hanna. The plot of season 2 is not confirmed yet, but soon it will.The cast will remain the same as there is a continuation in the story. We will watch Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler, Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller, Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek, Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer, Andy Newman as Jacob.Fans are very much excited about the second season. They want to know the further story of Hanna. So let’s wait until any further news arrives!