hanna-season-2:-are-we-getting-a-season-2?-release-date,-plot-and-more.-latest-updates!

Hanna is an American action drama web series on Amazon Prime Video. The show was created and written by David Farr and stars Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, and Mireille Enos. The series is based on the 2011 film of the same name. The first episode was made available on Amazon Video as a time-limited preview on February 3, 2019. Fans now want to know whether they will get a season 2 any time soon.

Hanna Season 2 Plot

The series, based on the 2011 film, starts off at the same pace as the movie but then takes a completely different direction. The show revolves around Hanna and her ‘father,’ Erik. They live in a forest in Poland. How did she come to live with him?

Hanna

Well, Erik was in the CIA and recruited pregnant women into their program- UTRAX, where the child’s DNA is enhanced in order to create super-soldiers. Eric fell in love with Joanna, Hanna’s mom, and rescued the baby. They plan to flee together, but Joanna dies during the escape. And Marissa, another CIA agent, is asked to eliminate all the babies.

All about Hanna Season 1

Erik and Hanna eventually learn that UTRAX was rebooted by the agency, dubbed Utrax Regenesis, and now trains over a dozen super-soldiers born in 2004. They all have abilities identical to Hanna’s. In the middle of the first season, there is a fallout between Hanna and Erik, and they both go their separate ways.

The first season ends with Erik dying from his injuries (gunshot).

Meanwhile, Marissa contacts Norris, who oversaw UTRAX from CIA headquarters in Colorado and reports Hannah’s escape. The first season ends with Hanna bringing Clara, another genetically enhanced child, into the forest where she grew up.

All about Hanna Season 2

The question now is, are we getting a season 2?

Truth is, there are no official updates about the renewal of the show. However, good news for the fans, some credible sources have confirmed that the second season’s production will start in Summer 2020. The bad news? Sadly, it might get further delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

We don’t have an official confirmation anyway, so let’s just wait and see what happens. Till then, stay tuned, and we will be back with more latest updates!