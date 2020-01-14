handy-instagram-trick-reveals-how-many-people-have-saved-your-posts

Instagram has a way for its users to see how many people have saved one of their posts.

It involves setting your account up as a ‘Business Profile’ and it doesn’t tell you who has been saving your snaps – but it can provide a useful bit of insight on which of your photos are popular with other Instagrammers.

Whenever someone saves a photo of yours, it will be added to their Saved folder – until either you delete it or they remove it themselves.

And if you want to know how many times your photos have been saved, here’s how you switch to a Business Profile.

First, you need to go to the Settings menu within Instagram and tap ‘Switch to a Business Profile’.

You’ll then need to connect the account to a Facebook business page and choose a category for your profile to fit into, like ‘health/beauty’.

Next, you’ll have to add in an email address, phone number and personal address.

Once this is finished, Instagram will switch your account over to a business profile and let you see how many times your posts have been saved just by tapping on them.

You can revert your profile back to a regular personal one at any time.

Having your profile set up as a business gives you the option to look at other analytics, such as when your followers are most active and whereabouts they are located.

The only thing to be aware of is that you can’t make a business profile private.

Instagram has made several changes to its platform in recent months, such as deciding to drop the ‘Following’ tab. Always a favourite for Insta stalking, the tab would let you see the activity of your Instagram friends – what they had liked and commented on.

It was also useful for tracking celebs and seeing their activity on the app. But late last year, the company made it so that when you click the heart tab, you’ll only see your own activity. According to Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, it made the change because only a small percentage of users use the Following tab on a regular basis.

There was also the big decision to start hiding the amount of likes each post received.

Either way, if you want to know more about how your Instagram profile is being viewed, it’s time to mix business with pleasure.