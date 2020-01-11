Handwritten lyrics for The Beatles track penned by George Harrison and Ringo Starr on sale for $195k – what a bargain

Handwritten lyrics for a classic track by The Beatles from their acclaimed White Album have been put on auction for a hefty amount of money – but it’s worth it, right?

The lyrics to the track While My Guitar Gently Weeps, which was penned by the band’s members George Harrison and Ringo Starr, has gone up for sale through the memorabilia company Moments In Time for $195,000 (£149,000).

According to documents obtained by the company’s website, the lyric sheet is a working draft of the song, which was included on The Beatles’ White Album in 1968, and the lyrics had been written personally by both George and Ringo themselves.

As seen in the image of the lyric sheet, George appears to have written the lyrics at the top and end of the sheet, with Ringo contributing with writing in between – even correcting a few spelling errors along the way.

While My Guitar Gently Weeps is considered by critics and fans to be one of the Beatles’ best tracks, and one of the most popular songs to have been penned by band member George, who died in 2001 at the age of 58.

A spokesperson for Moments In Time also told Metro.co.uk that another lyric sheet for the song written entirely by George had previously been sold privately to a fan for over $1million (£765,000).

Ringo previously revealed that he had no idea that the band knew at the time that their Abbey Road album would be the last time they recorded and played together.

Although Let It Be, which was released in 1970, was The Beatles’ last album, Abbey Road, which was released a year prior, was the final album that the four members – George, Ringo, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon – recorded together before they broke up.

Speaking to BBC 6 Music, the drummer said: ‘We did do Abbey Road and we was like, “Okay that’s pretty good” but none of us said, “OK, that’s the last time we’ll ever play together”. Nobody said that. I never felt that.

‘We’d made this record, and then we would go off and do whatever we wanted to do. And then Paul would call us and say, “Hey, you want to go in the studio lads?” and we’d do another one.

‘So it was not the end – because, in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make. So I never felt it [the end of the band] was in stone.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer UK: Davina McCall reveals one of her celebrity friends is behind the mask – but who is it?

MORE: Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Bill Clinton season now has no air date





