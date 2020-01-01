hammer-could-fall-thor’s-way-for-nyc-pad

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth recently checked out a penthouse at the Beekman Residences that’s on the market for $12.49 million ($AUD 17.74 million), according to the New York Post.

While the Avengers star lives primarily in Byron Bay with his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and their three kids — the family is still looking for a pied-à-terre in the Big Apple.

media_camera Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. The couple lives mostly in Bryon Bay but Hemsworth was seen looking at a penthouse for sale in New York’s Financial District. Picture: AP

The 3554-square-foot penthouse at 5 Beekman St. in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan, designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Building amenities include a private dining room with a chef’s table, a catering kitchen, a media room with a wet bar and a rooftop terrace with barbecue grills and dining areas.

media_camera A penthouse for sale at Beekman Place, New York City. Picture: Douglas Elliman

media_camera Chris Hemsworth was reportedly looking at the pad, asking price of $12.49 million. Picture: Douglas Elliman

There’s also a gym, treatment rooms and personal trainer options.

Housekeeping services and fresh flower delivery are also available, as is room service from celebrity chef Tom Colicchio’s restaurant, Temple Court, located in the Beekman Hotel at the base of the building.

media_camera The Beekman Place penthouse comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a chef’s kitchen. Picture: Douglas Elliman

media_camera Chris Hemsworth and co will be on top of the world with this Financial District penthouse. Picture: Douglas Eliman

The listing broker is Douglas Elliman.

Hemsworth, 36, has reportedly almost finished decking out his $20 million eco-friendly Byron Bay mansion.

He was last seen enjoying an urban surfing expedition in Tullamarine, Victoria with his brother Liam.

media_camera Chris and Liam Hemsworth surf at URBNSURF in Tullamarine. Picture: URBNSURF

The Thor star is estimated to have earned around $US76 million in 2019 according to Forbes.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

Originally published as Hammer could fall Thor’s way for NYC pad