Reigning F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has lashed the F1’s decision to proceed with the Australian Grand Prix amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the decision is “shocking”.

Despite international sporting leagues such as the NBA being suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of the virus, Hamilton said he was surprised the F1 hadn’t taken action.

“I am really very very surprised that we’re here,” Hamilton said on the opening day of the four-day event.

“I think it’s great that we have races but for me it’s shocking that we’re all sitting in this room.

“So many fans (are) already here today. It seems like the rest of the world is reacting probably a little bit late (to the virus) yet Formula One continues to go on.

Lewis Hamilton is baffled that the F1 hasn’t taken precautions surrounding the coronavirus days out from the Melbourne GP. (Getty) (Getty)

“It’s a concern for the people here. It’s quite a big circus that is coming. It’s definitely concerning for me.”

Asked why the F1 were still planning to go ahead with the Melbourne GP, Hamilton replied: “Cash is king”.

Hamilton’s sentiments after three F1 personnel await the outcome of their tests after showing symptoms of the coronavirus late last night in Melbourne.

One member from McLaren and two from team Haas were evaluated at Albert Circuit’s isolation unit after presenting with fever.

The trio were tested for coronavirus and placed under self isolation at their hotels after showing symptoms, their teams confirmed.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been informed of three Formula 1 team personnel presenting for precautionary testing and who are now all undergoing precautionary self-isolation,” Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott said.

“The AGPC is monitoring the situation in conjunction with Formula 1 and the FIA.”

There overriding concern will come if the three team members’ tests return positive, having already heavily mixed with the F1 racing paddock.

With the large cohort now in Melbourne it could have potentially serious repercussions for the spread of the disease in Victoria.

