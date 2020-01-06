Home NEWS Ham and pea soup recipe

There are layers to making a well-thought-out soup, beyond just ramming everything into the pan. Take your time to cook the vegetables and split peas until nice and soft.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling time | Cooking time: 2 hours 45 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 ham hock, soaked overnight in cold water then drained
  • 1 carrot, peeled and halved
  • 1 onion, peeled and halved
  • 1 stick of celery, halved
  • ½ tsp peppercorns
  • 140g dried split peas
  • 1 leek, finely sliced
  • 300g potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 140g frozen peas
  • A handful of chopped mint

METHOD

  1. Put the ham hock, carrot, onion, celery and peppercorns in a large saucepan. Cover with about three litres of water and bring to the boil, then simmer until the meat falls away from the bone.
  2. Skim off any scum that may rise to the surface.
  3. When ready, strain the cooking liquid through a colander (reserving the liquid) and set the ham hock aside, allowing it to cool. Shred the ham hock meat and discard the bone and vegetables.
  4. Pour one and a half litres of the stock back into a pan and add the split peas. Cook for 25 minutes, again skimming off any scum. Add the leek and potatoes and cook for a further 15 minutes, until the potatoes are soft.
  5. Finally add the frozen peas and mint, bring to the boil for one minute, then stir through the meat and serve.

