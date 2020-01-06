ham-and-pea-soup-recipe

There are layers to making a well-thought-out soup, beyond just ramming everything into the pan. Take your time to cook the vegetables and split peas until nice and soft.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling time | Cooking time: 2 hours 45 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

1 ham hock, soaked overnight in cold water then drained

1 carrot, peeled and halved

1 onion, peeled and halved

1 stick of celery, halved

½ tsp peppercorns

140g dried split peas

1 leek, finely sliced

300g potatoes, peeled and diced

140g frozen peas

A handful of chopped mint

METHOD