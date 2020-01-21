halsey-says-she-was-‘blown-away’-by-bts’s-suga’s-lyrics-in-his-solo-songs-ahead-of-their-collaboration

.@halsey talking about meeting @bts_twt and working with yoongi 💖🥺 pic.twitter.com/AesQpLmlwq — mika⁷ (@7bybts) January 20, 2020

Halsey has revealed why she chose Suga from BTS to collaborate on her new album, Manic, after being ‘blown away’ by his lyrics.

The singer, 25, released her new album Manic on 17 January, which features Suga’s interlude, and comes after her collab with BTS on their song Boy With Luv.

She revealed that the deciding factor to have Suga on the album was listening to his 2016 solo project Agust D, after she was so impressed with his lyrics.

Halsey told Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio: ‘I started exploring their solo music a little bit more, and with Suga I got into Agust D, which is his solo project, and I was looking up lyric translations and I blown away.

‘I was like, “This stuff is so introspective”. The content is about mental health and his inner turmoil, and he’s a really quiet guy in real life, and I was just moved.’

She added that their collaboration was probably unexpected to fans as she was closer to RM (whose real name is Kim Namjoon), and had a more similar style to other members of BTS than Suga.

Halsey explained: ‘RM, Namjoon and I, we’re really good friends and you know, there’s some of the other guys who have singing voices that are kind of similar to mine, that are airy and a little softer.

‘And it’s like, Suga probably was the last member of BTS that anyone would have expected me to collaborate with.

‘He’s the one whose lyrical approach I felt the most connected to. I knew I had to have him be a part of this record. I knew that he would get what it feels like to be manic, to be introspective.’

The Army were over the moon with the track, tweeting: ‘I’m very grateful to Suga’s Interlude not just because it’s an INCREDIBLE song that I still just drown in even weeks after release but also because it was such a wholesome collab?

‘I really appreciate Halsey for giving & trusting Yoongi with own space on her album in HIS way.’





