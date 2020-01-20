halsey-says-she-‘can’t-imagine-a-world-without’-boyfriend-evan-peters-in-sweet-birthday-tribute

Halsey has shared a very rare insight into her romance with Evan Peters and we’re so here for it.

The 25-year-old singer is known for keeping their relationship pretty under wraps, but she decided to declare just how much she loves American Horror Story star Evan on his birthday and, boy, is she shouting it from the rooftops.

Evan turned 33 years old on Monday and giving us all the best gift we could ask for to celebrate her beau’s day of birth, Halsey posted an extra cute photo of the couple posing together in a photo booth.

Just look how happy Evan is!

Alongside the upload, which included a picture of the pair kissing, Halsey penned: ‘happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it.’

N’awwww.

Obviously fans went wild for the loved-up post, as they’re very few and far between, with one follower getting all emosh and commenting: ‘I’m so in love with you guys y’all are so perfect together, I’m so glad you found each other.’

Another said: ‘I needed this, I needed this so bad.’

Halsey and Evan first went public with their romance in October last year while channeling their inner Sonny and Cher for a Halloween bash. Talk about making their couple’s debut in style, eh.

Just a month later the pair sparked speculation Halsey could be pregnant, after pictures surfaced of Evan touching her stomach, and, well, she made sure to shut such talk down in the most brilliant way on Twitter.

‘Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes,’ she tweeted. ‘Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes.’

Pancake baby? Yup, we’ve all been there.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Courtney Stodden finally finalises divorce from Doug Hutchinson after filling out the paperwork incorrectly for two years

MORE: Jennifer Aniston claims she’s ‘in learning mode’ with Instagram and we admire her humble lies





