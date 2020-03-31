halsey-gave-us-a-sneak-peek-of-how-she’s-quarantining-in-her-latest-instagram-post-and-fans-can’t-get-enough-of-it!!

“Quarantine update. Sorry, I haven’t been online, clearly, I have been very very busy. Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all” said the 26-year-old Bad At Love hitmaker in her recent Instagram post. The singer can be seen vibing to Harry Styles’s Canyon Moon song from his latest album Fine Line, having a good time. Halsey definitely looks ready for the summer in that yellow bikini! The Graveyard singer, who is currently in Los Angeles, apologized to her fans for being inactive for the last 2 weeks. She said she’s trying to sail through this difficult time. Also, the pop star’s brand new album Maniac released this January through Capitol Record. The montage of the singer dancing has accumulated 2.1 million views and 8,600 comments so far!

The City of Angels a.k.a. Los Angeles, where the singer is currently residing, is having a hard time dealing with the Pandemic. Public spaces look deserted, much like an abandoned city. The Los Angeles County has, reportedly, more 1,500 coronavirus positive cases and this is anticipated to get worse.

The number seems to be growing exponentially around the world. Currently, the figure is around 7, 10,000 globally. About 1, 50,000 have recovered and 34,000 have died. People all around the world have come together to “flatten the curve”. A big shoutout to our heroes working day and night-Healthcare workers, doctors and nurses!



Self-isolation is a privilege and the least we can do to eradicate the virus from the face of Earth. We’re in this together.