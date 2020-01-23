halsey-apologises-after-tweeting-she-wants-music-website-located-in-one-world-trade-centre-to-‘collapse’

Halsey has apologised for jokingly tweeting that she wanted a music website, located in One World Trade Centre in New York, to collapse.

One World Trade Centre now stands where the original site of the World Trade Centre stood, before it was destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001.

The Independent reports that Halsey’s tweet had taken aim at Pitchfork, after they posted a negative review of her new music. Pitchfork had referred to Halsey’s album as ‘chameleonic pop I’ve come to associate with sitting miserable in the backseat of a Lyft.’

Throwing shade right back at them, Halsey tweeted: ‘Can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already?’

Pitchfork is based at One World Trade Centre and on realising how her tweet could have caused offence, Halsey deleted her post and apologised.

An NCB reported had reacted to Halsey’s initial tweet and commented: ‘Losing my mind thinking about the person on Halsey’s team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of One World Trade.’

Halsey posted her apology in response to the reporter, although it now seems to have been deleted. It read: ‘ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realising this.

‘Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them [Pitchfork] back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Halsey’s rep for comment.

Halsey had relased her new album, Manic, on 17 January, with the release including her collaboration with BTS star Suga on one of her tracks.

She admitted that Suga’s work on his 2016 solo project Agust D had ‘blown her away’ and she was so impressed with his lyrics.

Halsey told Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio: ‘I started exploring their solo music a little bit more, and with Suga I got into Agust D, which is his solo project, and I was looking up lyric translations and I blown away.

‘I was like, “This stuff is so introspective”. The content is about mental health and his inner turmoil, and he’s a really quiet guy in real life, and I was just moved.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Brad Pitt insists he’s not on Tinder after SAG Awards joke and Jennifer Aniston reunion

MORE: Jessica Simpson admits she quit drinking after realising she couldn’t get her kids dressed for Halloween





