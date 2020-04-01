🔥Halloween Kills’ First Trailer Is Coming Soon, Will It Be Released On Time?🔥

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for the past few years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Many of the most recent hits have come from Blumhouse Productions, including David Gordon Green’s Halloween sequel. 2018’s Halloween was a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original slasher, and was hugely successful when it hit theaters. Two more movies were quickly green lit, which will form a new trilogy for the beloved property. Jason Blum recently teased that the first trailer for Halloween Kills is coming soon, but will it be able to hit theaters on time?

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride will craft their own bonafide Halloween trilogy, with Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends set to arrive in theaters over the next two years. Their first outing proved how much they loved the franchise, and brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as a traumatized adult Laurie Strode. Fans have been eagerly anticipating its first trailer, especially after an exciting video from the set was released. Blum was recently asked about said trailer, to which he said:

We are tweaking it. I’ll tell ya something. It’s looking really good. Sooon!!— Jason Blum (@jason_blum) March 29, 2020

Well, this is certainly exciting. It looks like the final tweaks are being done to Halloween Kills’ first trailer. And despite the movie’s release date being a whopping six months away, Jason Blum’s promise that footage is coming “soon” is sure to please the generations of Halloween fans out there.

Jason Blum’s update about Halloween Kills comes from the producer’s personal Twitter page. He regularly uses the social media platform to directly communicate with horror fans. And while the company has produced plenty of iconic horror flicks, the Halloween franchise has a special place in cinephiles’ hearts. As such, they’re eager to see how the story will continue for Laurie Strode and her family.

Halloween Kills should catch up with Laurie and her family directly following the events of the 2018 Halloween movie. Laurie, Karen, and Allyson made it out of their encounter with Michael Myers alive, seemingly trapping The Shape in Laurie’s basement before setting the house aflame. While the three Strode women were able to get help and escape alive, Michael’s masked breathing can be heard in the film’s credits. The Boogeyman is still out there, so no one is safe.

Of course, I have to wonder if Halloween Kills will make it to theaters on time this October. While it was able to be filmed in its entirety, there’s a ton of editing and post-production work that needs to be completed. Let’s just hope that David Gordon Green and company are working from home in order to complete the highly anticipated sequel. Let’s just hope that theaters are back up and running come fall.

The highly anticipated Halloween sequel will feature the return of Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak as three generations of Strode women. But it’ll also feature plenty of other familiar faces, as characters and actors from John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween movie appear. Actors Charles Cyphers, Nancy Stephens, and Kyle Richards will all be returning as Leigh Brackett, Marion Chambers, and Lindsey Wallace respectively. What’s more, adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam will be played by Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet.

Clearly the survivors of Michael Myers’ first rampage through Haddonfield are being assembled, likely in hopes of keeping them safe. But The Shape has a way of finding his targets, so this might be more dangerous than helpful. Jamie Lee Curtis has teased that Halloween Kills will “unpack” the events of the 1978 classic, so it’ll be interesting to see how this cast of charters is used.

Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 16th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.