hallmark-schedules-christmas-movie-marathon-to-help-you-stay-inside

Now Playing

Lifetime Movie Stars Play Who Said It: Taylor Swift or Christmas Movie

Next Up

Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

These are tough times for people trying to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you find yourself with nothing to do while you self-isolate this weekend, the Hallmark Channel has an answer for you.Many people are turning to Netflix binges and Hulu marathons to deal with the anxiety of being cooped up during the current health crisis, but what’s better than a little Christmas cheer to combat all those bad feelings? Hallmark has scheduled a festive marathon of some of its best Christmas movies over the weekend to help you stay indoors and out of danger.

So pull out the hot cocoa and gingerbread and snuggle up with these Christmas movies this weekend! The schedule was first posted by Entertainment Tonight.March 20

12: 00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour2: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date4: 00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story6: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way8: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps10: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for ChristmasDiscover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!March 2112: 00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage2: 00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas3: 30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas5: 00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up7: 00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays9: 00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride11: 00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas1: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood3: 00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas5: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza7: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas TownMarch 2212: 00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas2: 00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas4: 00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas6: 00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses8: 00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe10: 00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy12: 00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas2: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars4: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas6: 00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome Photo: David Dolsen