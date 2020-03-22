halle-berry-is-dripping-in-sweat-in-her-latest-photo,-and-it-is-all-for-a-good-reason

Halle Berry has joined the ranks of celebrities who are trying to keep people safe in the middle of the global COVID-19 spread.

The actress and mom of two has passed on some opportunities to exploit the situation for money, unlike some of her colleagues in the celebrity world who seem to be more than happy to take advantage of the situation.

Berry has taken the opportunity to spread some important messages about the situation and has been using her Instagram profile as a platform for that.

More specifically, she decided to address her fans in her regular #FitnessFriday posts, which had some thoughtful messages this time.

Berry wanted to encourage everyone to think about their health and those around them, and to do their best to keep themselves in good condition.

With that in mind, Berry stated that people should be more active in exercising during these difficult times, and they should be aiming to maintain a high health profile.

She added that she has already posted plenty of advice on the topic for people who are looking for pointers on how to get started, and she was more than willing to share even more information on the subject with those who might be interested.

She wrote: “This #FitnessFriday, I ask everyone to consider the health of not only themselves but of the people around them and to try a good old fashion at-home workout. Check my story highlights for a series of at-home workouts with me and @peterleethomas – fancy equipment NOT required! Stay SAFE and happy Friday!”

Many have responded positively to Berry’s statements, pointing out that the star is likely doing a lot more to help out in the current situation than many of her peers.

A fan stated: “Very good Halle, Thanks for caring about us ❤.” This follower claimed: “There were fewer people in the gym than they are at my house. Lol😂.”

One person said: “Yes, we should all stay safe with the proper precautions, which includes you also. I am sure you by now what happened with TOM HANKS and his wife Rita Wilson how they got hit hard with that Coronavirus crap. @halleberry I need for you to stay safe and healthy because I want to meet you in person.💪💪💪💪🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌹🌹💝🌹💝🌹😘🌹😘🌹😘🌹😍💝”

Indeed, it seems like the celebrity world has been a bit divided in their actions in the midst of the pandemic.



