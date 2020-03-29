halle-berry-is-criticized-for-this-reason-after-sharing-this-makeup-free-photo,-she-responds-and-wins-the-internet-over

When vegans attack! Halle Berry recently took to social media, and she posted what she assumed was an innocent photo of herself holding a meal.

The Oscar winner discovered that things could go south very fast. In the picture, Halle is wearing no makeup and a colorful headscarf while holding a plate containing a cheesy bacon ranch chicken as part of the keto recipe.

She captioned the photo: “Welcome back to another #FitnessFriday, #Quarantine edition. I’m on day 15, and my headscarf game is strong right now (who has time for a hairdo?) 😂 – Since I don’t have my trusty spirit animal @peterleethomas with me right now, I thought I would give y’all one of my go-to #Keto recipes… Cheesy Bacon Ranch Chicken. This baby is filling, easy to make, requires only a few ingredients, and is next level DELICIOUS. If you want to see me make it for you, check stories to join the #QuarantineKitchen and let me know what you think! Happy Friday and HANG in there! ♥️”

A critic was quick to lash out at Halle with this comment: “That is so unhealthy. Full of cholesterol and saturated fats. A ticket to heart disease. No one can claim this to be healthy. Scary stuff that people think this is good for you 😨😨😨😨😨😨😨😨😨😨.”

Another commenter bashed the mother of two: “Not only unhealthy but cruel. Nothing healthy about eating a corpse and inflicting unnecessary pain. Be kind to animals. They are friends with no food. ❤️”

One defender wrote: “Stop being so judgy.. get a grip. let’s think about what’s really important today.. def not a dish. 🙄”

This social media user stated: “Help must first be asked for. No one likes anyone giving unsolicited advice and speaking from experience. If Halle posted this wanting comments on how unhealthy she presumably is and wanted anyone’s two cents, she would have voiced it out. I’m sure you’ll help lots of people who want (and explicitly request) your help. I gather you’d go much further taking that route. best to you.”

Halle had a very diplomatic answer: “Everyone’s body is different and needs different things. I’m extremely healthy and have eaten this way for over 15 years. My body uses fat as fuel, not sugar. So I understand why you may feel this is not healthy, and I’m guessing it’s not for you, but I urge you to keep an open mind and realize that we are all different. God bless you and continued good health on your journey.❤️”

The actress seems to know what she is talking about.



