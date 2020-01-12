half-of-london’s-knife-killers-had-previous-convictions-for-possessing-blades,-new-stats-show

Half of London’s knife killers had previous convictions for possessing blades, new figures have shown as the capital’s “half-hearted” approach has been blamed.

Scotland Yard charged a total of 379 suspects with knife crime homicides between the start of November 2016 and the end of October last year.

Some 173 of those charged in that period, 46 percent, had previously committed a knife offence, according to data released by the force.

However, the proportion of previous offenders charged with knife killings fell from 71 percent between November 1 2016 and October 31 2017 to 37 percent over the same period in 2018/19.

It comes as 2019 was the bloodiest London had experienced for more than a decade, with 135 people stabbed to death last year – the highest number since 2008.

Tory London Assembly member Tony Devenish called for changes to the criminal justice system to bring re-offending rates down.

“Our prison system needs to both rehabilitate and punish knife crime offenders, which is why the new Government is entirely right to reform education in prisons and introduce tougher sentences,” he said.

“After all, some of these murders wouldn’t have been committed had the perpetrator already been behind bars.”

He added: “With the number of homicides falling outside of London but surging within the capital, it is incumbent on the mayor to drop his half-hearted approach to combating violent crime and start doing all he can to make London safe.”