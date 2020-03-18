Hailey Bieber uploaded her first post on TikTok with Justin Bieber. Click here to know what the post is about.

Hailey Bieber is an American model and television personality. She recently joined TikTok and uploaded her first post with her husband Justin Bieber. Hailey and Justin have been dating in December 2015 to January 2016. After that they got split, but got reconciled in May 2018. Two months later in July they got engaged. In November of 2018 they were married to each other.

Recently Hailey Bieber posted an TikTok video with her husband Justin Bieber in which both of them were dancing. The video had a pink and blue colour filter. She captioned the post as “we finally joined the tik tok world! we tried 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Justin Bieber shared the TikTok video on his Instagram account and his received positive comments from his friends.

Due to quarantine, many celebrities have joined TikTok and Hailey Bieber is one of them.

Hailey Baldwin is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin. She is represented by IMG models. However, first she was signed up with Ford Models. She has been featured in many major ads of Ralph Lauren, Guess and Tommy Hilfiger. She also appeared in various magazines like Tatler, LOVE, V and i-D. Her first commercial was for French Connection, which is a clothing brand, in 2014.

In April 2015 Hailey Baldwin shot her first magazine cover for Jalousie magazine with male model Lucky Blue Smith. In July she featured in Ralph Lauren advertising with Cody Simpson, who is an Australian singer.

Hailey Bieber became the face of Levi jeans in 2019.

Along with modelling, Hailey Bieber also featured in many music videos like “On My Mind” and “Love To Love You Baby.” She has also been the host of 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards in Milan, Italy and Drop The Mic.