Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Flee To Canada For Coronavirus Pandemic — Calls Hailey His Quarantine Partner

As the Coraonavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide and countries are shutting their borders, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber have decided to ride out the storm in Justin’s home country, Canada. It is unclear if Justin’s extended family, including young siblings, has something to do with the decision, but the couple does own property in Canada. People magazine was first to report the news, quoting a source that is said to be close to the couple.

According to People, Justin and Hailey flew on a private jet, leaving their Los Angeles mansion (and home church) on Monday, just before the borders closed. The source stated the following.

“They plan on socially distancing themselves. In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still. They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives.”

Many celebrities are using their platforms to share helpful tips and messages that stress the importance of taking the Coraonavirus seriously. While the deadly virus is known to severely impact those 70-years-0ld and above, it is dangerous for anyone with an underlying health condition, regardless of their age.

Justin and Hailey have been rumored to have secret plans to start a family. Justin recently released his fifth studio album Changes and is planning on touring. Right now, all social gatherings are on hold due to the pandemic. Many musicians and even actors and actresses have been engaging with their fans over their social media accounts.

Though Justin hasn’t been serenading his fans in any Instagram loves, he and Hailey did have some fun on her official Tik Tok account.

It seems Justin and Haily are having a great time in Canada self-isolating and skiing together, or possibly playing hockey. A photo shows the couple dressed for the cold weather and kissing while what appears to be a snow-covered body of water or field can be seen in the background.

What do you think about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber fleeing to Canada for the Coronavirus pandemic?

