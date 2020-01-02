hailee-steinfeld-‘accuses-ex-boyfriend-niall-horan-of-cheating’-in-new-revenge-track-wrong-direction

Niall Horan’s ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld has started the New Year by seemingly accusing him of cheating on her.

The singer released the track called Wrong Direction to her YouTube page, hinting that Niall might have been unfaithful to her.

It doesn’t mention One Direction by name but the track title is just way too coincidental.

New diss track, who dis?

She starts off the track by singing: ‘I don’t hate you/ No, I couldn’t if I wanted to/ I just hate all the hurt that you put me through.

‘And that I blame myself for letting you/ Did you know I already knew?’

The 23-year-old doesn’t reveal who he may have cheated on her with but continues singing about her pain.

‘Couldn’t even see you through the smoke/Lookin’ back, I probably should have known, but I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin’ alone,’ she sings.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss whether the song is really about the One Direction star.

One user tweeted: ‘Is Hailee Steinfeld new single “Wrong Direction” about Niall Horan? The reference is quite obvious but I refuse to believe.’

‘hailee steinfeld releasing a song called “wrong direction” after dating niall horan from the band ONE DIRECTION,’ another commented.

hailee steinfeld really wrote a song called Wrong Direction about niall she is our greatest comedian — Emily (@culturedemily) January 2, 2020

I need a Niall song rebuttle from his perspective to Hailee Steinfeld’s new song “Wrong Direction” because it definitely seemed like whatever went down, they were both hurt — Hannah (@hannaheickhoff) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile, an insider insisted that Niall, 26, won’t be ‘losing any sleep’ over the diss track.

‘Niall is not losing any sleep over Hailee’s upcoming single. He knows the name of the game when it comes to music and these type of songs will happen from time to time, he’ll likely do it in the future himself,’ the insider said.

‘You have to write about what you know, whether it is heartache and heartbreak or the love of your life. This sort of thing is going to happen all the time and Niall is totally cool with whatever she has to do for her career, even if it ends up bashing him.’

Hailee and Niall dated for around a year before calling time on their romance back in December 2018.

The two never confirmed the romance besides sharing a public kiss back in August 2018.

Metro.co.uk have previously gone to reps for comment.





