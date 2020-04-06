haikyuu-your-favorite-anime-is-all-set-to-release-season-4!-release-date,-cast,-and-expected-story-plot

Haikyuu is one of the most popular anime series watched ever.It is a Japanese shōnen manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. After it’s release on Netflix fans all over the world couldeasily catch up on their favourite manga series.As for the plot, it revolves around Shouyou Hinata, who is inspired after witnessing a volleyball ace nicknamed “Little Giant.” He is small-statured, but that doesn’t stop. Him from reviving the volleyball club at his middle school. This newly formed team makes it into a tournament, but unfortunately, it was their last as they were demolished by the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. When Hinata graduated from middle school, he joins Karasuno High School’s volleyball team, but he finds out that his sworn rival, Kageyama, is now his teammate.we then follow the story of these two who put aside their rivalry in order to make their high school volleyball team the best in Japan.

.Season 4 is set to come with a lot of surprising elements in store,We will get to see Atsumu Miya as one of the spectators in the next match, and with a whole lot of interest, he’ll first observe Kageyama’s game and then also be blown away by Hinata. We’ve reached finals and boys are excelling but do they have what it takes to be on top of the game?

We can only wait to see what’s next for our team, will they exhilarate their best performance ever or is it going to have a whole new twist, you never know with sports its unpredictability is its keen preposition.The long wait is over, and we can now see Haikyu Season 4, on March 21st, 2020.