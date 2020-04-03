haikyuu-season-5:-release-date,-plot-and-more.-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-season!

Haikyuu is a Japanese shonen manga series. It is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. Production I.G produces the anime T.V. series.

The series is taking a mid-season break in the already proposed 25 episodes of season 4. The second part is set to release by July 2020. That part is probably going to be released as season 5 on Netflix.

The anime will continue as Haikyuu To The Top part 2, but Netflix will adopt it as season 5. Haikyuu To The Top part 1 will have 12 episodes and is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020. But release date might get postponed due to the pandemic though it is not sure what will happen yet.

Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date

No official release date is set yet for season 5, but it is highly assumed to be released around the first week of July 2020. But due to the current global pandemic, the dates can change, and there is no guarantee when it will release after that. Season 1 released on 6th April 2014, season 2 released on 4th October 2015. Season 3 released on 8th October 2016, season 4 released on 10th January 2020.

Haikyuu Season 5 Plot

The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters. Part 2 will carry on where part 1 will end. But as Haikyuu To The Top part 1 didn’t release yet, it is hard to say what is the storyline for part 1 is, so fans are all theorizing every possible outcome that they can think of.

Only after the release of part 1 can we know for sure what is going to happen in part 2 or season 5 of Haikyuu To The Top. So we have to wait & watch what happens!