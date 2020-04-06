haikyuu-season-5-is-coming-for-you.-know-about-its-release-and-plot

Haikyuu season 4 is going to end some days after only. We all know that there are lots of people around the world who are just waiting for season 5. But will the makers and creators bring up the 5 seasons? Get all the updated information about Haikyuu season 4.

Firstly Haikyuu season 1 was released in the year of 2016. The web series was mainly the animated web series. But there are lots of viewers who really liked this series and always waited for the next season to get released. The IMDB rating of this series is 8.6 out of 10. It generally consists of genres of action, comedy, drama and sports.

The story of this series generally revolves around the intense battle ranges in for the best Tokyo Qualifiers. The sportspersons have to participate and win all the three sports.

What is the exact release date of Haikyuu season 5?

It is obvious that the 4th season is going to end and all the people want the 5th season to be on air. So this is the best news for you that the Haikyuu season 5 is coming. But Netflix has not confirmed the exact release date of season 5. To make an animated series the makers always needs a longer time. So it is impossible to know when the Haikyuu season 5 will be released. But as a rumour going on it is being noted that maybe it will be released in this year only

Who are the casts included in the Haikyuu season 5?

As you all know that in animated series any of the cast is not eliminated. In season 5 you can see fresh faces and old faces too. So some of the casts who will be included in Haikyuu season 5 includes

Ayumu Murase playing the role of Shoyo Hinata

Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama

Yu Hayashi

Satoshi Hino

What is the main plot of the Haikyuu season 5?

There are other sportspeople who will be included in the 5th season. Talking about the plot we really don’t know what will happen in the 5th season. We will know about them once the series or trailer gets released.