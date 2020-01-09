hague-jolie-initiative-to-stop-rape-in-war-may-have-‘harmed’-victims,-watchdog-rules

A high profile initiative championed by Angelina Jolie and former foreign secretary William Hague to tackle sexual violence in war may have done more harm than good, a scathing report by the government’s aid spending watchdog has warned.

The UK received international plaudits when Mr Hague announced the introduction of the flagship programme to address rape as a weapon to war. In 2014, at the first global summit on sexual war crimes, Ms Jolie told thousands of people in a star-studded audience that the initiative aimed “to shatter the culture of impunity and make justice the norm, not the exception”.

Since then the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) coordinating team in London has spent roughly £34 million of UK aid money on the programme. But now it appears that much of that has been wasted.

The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) said in a report published on Thursday that the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) suffered from a lack of senior leadership, warm words rather than action and poor strategy.

It was given an amber-red rating in one of the most critical reviews the aid watchdog has published to date.