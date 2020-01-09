hague-jolie-initiative-to-stop-rape-in-war-may-have-‘harmed’-victims,-watchdog-rules

A high profile initiative championed by Angelina Jolie and former foreign secretary William Hague to tackle sexual violence in war may have done more harm than good, a scathing report by the government’s aid spending watchdog has warned.
The UK received international plaudits when Mr Hague announced the introduction of the flagship programme to address rape as a weapon to war. In 2014, at the first global summit on sexual war crimes, Ms Jolie told thousands of people in a star-studded audience that the initiative aimed “to shatter the culture of impunity and make justice the norm, not the exception”.
Since then the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) coordinating team in London has spent roughly £34 million of UK aid money on the programme. But now it appears that much of that has been wasted.
The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) said in a report published on Thursday that the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) suffered from a lack of senior leadership, warm words rather than action and poor strategy.
It was given an amber-red rating in one of the most critical reviews the aid watchdog has published to date.
“The PSVI is an important body of work on a neglected topic but falls short of the government’s stated ambitions,” the report says. “It lacks an overall strategy and adequate mechanisms for meaningful survivor inclusion.”
The ICAI said that many of the victims who took part in the programme were forgotten after initial contact – “a practice which risks doing harm to survivors.”
The report will fuel concern about a possible merger of the Department for International Development (DFID) with the FCO under the leadership of Dominic Raab.
Critics of the plan, which is currently being considered by Boris Johnson, have told The Telegraph it is a “deeply damaging” idea that will lead to less rigour in aid spending.
Since 2013, a greater proportion of the aid budget – now around 30 per cent – has been spent by other departments including the FCO and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Bodies including the ICAI and the National Audit Office have noted that this move has seen distinctly mixed results.
Farah Nazeer, deputy director of advocacy at ActionAid UK, said it was crucial lessons were learned from the report.
“The government must ensure aid programmes are delivered by experts at the Department for International Development which is world renowned for providing life changing aid, rather than the Foreign Office which does not always have the required expertise or experience. It is also vital that the voices of local women leaders are central to aid programmes to ensure real change is delivered,” she said.
While DFID and the Ministry of Defence were partners in the FCO’s sexual violence initiative, the aid watchdog said that the FCO’s yearly funding cycles had resulted in a focus on short-term fixes.
In 2014 the scheme had 34 members of staff – mostly consultants – and a budget of £15 million. But today this has dropped to £2 million and four staff members, including a graduate intern.
The report implies the programme relied too heavily on ministerial drive. It benefitted initially from “strong political leadership” but this dwindled when Lord Hague resigned as foreign secretary just five weeks after the much-publicised summit in 2014.
After his departure the issue was largely ignored by the FCO, the watchdog said, as “ministerial interest waned” and “staffing and funding levels dropped precipitously”.
And it added that the use of sexual violence in conflict zones continues “with almost total impunity”.
“[Following] the summit, nothing was done to translate the pledges into practical, measurable steps or transform them into an action plan,” the report said.
Tamsyn Barton, the ICAI’s chief commissioner added: “We want to see government strengthen the way the initiative is managed, ensure that survivors’ voices are heard, and embed learning – which is crucial to the quality and impact of aid – into all of its activities.
“This will help ensure that the pledges made in 2014 are turned into practical action that makes a real difference.”
In response an FCO spokesperson said that the ICAI’s report did not “fully recognise the impact of the UK’s leadership on PSVI, which has mobilised the international community and brought real change for survivors”.
“We have committed more than £46m since 2012, and our upcoming international conference will bring together multiple countries to focus on justice and accountability.”
Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security