haggis-sausage-rolls-recipe

It wouldn’t be Burns Night without a haggis to address – and Rose Prince has a twist that may convert skeptics (though traditionalists may prove harder to convince).
Prep time: 45 minutes, plus chilling time | Cooking time: 15-25 minutes
MAKES
Canapés for 12
INGREDIENTS
- 250g plain white flour
- 250g unsalted butter
- 100ml cold water
- 2 tbsp whisky
- 500g haggis, or 2 Macsween game haggis
- 1 egg, beaten with a pinch of salt
METHOD
- To make the pastry, put the butter between two sheets of greaseproof paper and tap hard with a rolling pin to soften. Put all the flour in a heap on the work surface and add the butter breaking it up into thumbnail sized pieces. Add the water and whisky, then form into a dryish dough; wrap the piece of dough in greaseproof paper and put in the fridge for 15 minutes.
- Next, roll the pastry into a rectangle, about 20cm x 40cm. Fold it into three, like a letter, tap it with a rolling pin, turn it 180 degrees, then roll out again to 20cm x 40cm. Repeat the process, fold, tap with the rolling pin, wrap and refrigerate again for 30 minutes. The pastry should by now have absorbed the dry and floury bits.
- Third stage: repeat the rolling, folding and tapping one last time and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before using the pastry. Preheat the oven to 220C/Gas 7.
- Remove the haggis from the casing and lightly mash it to loosen the texture. Roll the pastry on a floured worktop to make one large square, 30cm x 30cm and ½ cm thickness (you will probably have too much pastry but it freezes well.) Cut the pastry square in half to make 2 rectangles.
- Spoon half of the haggis down the length of each rectangle, positioned along the edge. Snip the edge of the opposite edge of pastry. Brush the still exposed pastry with egg wash and roll up the pastry so the haggis is snug inside it. Brush the whole roll with egg wash and repeat with the other side.
- Place each roll on the baking sheet. Bake for 15-25 minutes or until golden. Remove from the oven, slice and serve warm.