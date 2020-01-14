'Had Davinder Singh Been Davinder Khan...': Congress Leader's Jibe

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Karnataka BJP sparred on Twitter today

New Delhi:

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s tweet on Davinder Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir police officer caught with terrorists, and last year’s Pulwama terror attack has sparked a mini-war of words on Twitter with Karnataka BJP, with the Congress MP accusing the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, of communal disharmony. The spat began at 11 am after Mr Chowdhury, who is his party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, said controversy over the Davinder Singh’s arrest would have been “more vociferous… had Davinder Singh been Davinder Khan”.

“Had Davinder Singh by default been Davinder Khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous… enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed, and religion,” Mr Chowdhury write.

“The chink in the armour is exposed in the Valley… questions will certainly arise as to who were (the) real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident…” he said, adding, in response to Karnataka BJP’s comment, that: “RSS-BJP has been striding hard to disrupt communal harmony of our nation”.

Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it.

(3/3)#DavindarSingh

Karnataka BJP, which has been active on Twitter today – they also hit out at the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi over his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -, responded by calling the Congress “Pakistan’s Best Friend” and accusing it of communalising the armed forces.

“What else can Indians expect from the leaders of Pakistan’s ‘Best Friend’? Who communalised Armed Forces? Who gave clean chit to Pakistani Terrorists on several occasions? Who coined the term ‘Hindu Terror’?” the tweet read.

What else can Indians expect from the leaders of Pakistan’s “Best Friend”, @INCIndia? Who communalised Armed Forces? Who gave clean chit to Pakistani Terrorists on several occasions? Who coined the term “Hindu Terror? Dear @adhirrcinc, stop communalising and start working ! ! https://t.co/4HRaxN6B14 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 14, 2020

Karnataka BJP also had some advice for Mr Chowdhury. “Dear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, stop communalising and start working!!” the party said.

Mr Chowdhury’s comments come only days after he took a swipe at the newly-appointed Army Chief, telling General Manoj Mukund Naravane to “talk less and work more” over remarks on recapturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Davinder Singh, the J&K cop referred to by Mr Chowdhury, is a senior officer who was arrested on Saturday while travelling with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

J&K cop Davinder Singh was arrested while travelling to Delhi with terrorists, cops said

Questions still remain over why he, who was part of a group of officers that last week received envoys of 15 foreign nations on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was travelling to Delhi with armed terrorists.

The Pulwama attack, carried out by a suicide bomber affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), killed 40 CRPF soldiers and led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Ten days later the Air Force crossed the border into Pakistan to strike JeM training camps.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of failing to take act against terror groups operating from its soil. Last year the Financial Action Task Force, a global anti-terror watchdog, retained it on a list of nations whose laws are too weak to deal with terror funding.