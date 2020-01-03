hackers-claim-they’ve-figured-out-a-way-of-filming-people-as-they-watch-online-porn

Hackers have launched a new ‘sextortion’ scam in which they terrify victims by claiming to have recorded them watching porn.

The racket involves sending people an email which says malware has been installed on their computer, allowing cyber-crooks to capture footage of their intimate solo moments.

Victims are then asked to hand over cash in order to prevent the criminals releasing a video of the smutty scene to all their friends and family members.

This scam is known as sextortion and is designed to fleece people out of money.

But email spam protections are becoming better at blocking these con-tricks and preventing victims from being swindled.

Now scammers have devised a new way of bypassing security mechanisms: writing the emails in Russian or other languages and then asking their target to run the text through Google Translate.

‘The last time you visited a pornographic website with young teens, you downloaded and installed automatically spy software that I created,’ reads a recent sextortion email obtained and translated by Bleeping Computer.

‘ My program turned on your camera and recorded the act of your indignation and the video that you observed during the indignation.

‘I have a video file with ur mαsturbatioɳ and a file with all your contacts on my hard drive.

Victims are then asked to hand over roughly £700 in Bitcoin within 72 hours to stop the video being sent to their contacts and told: ‘Next time close your cameras, someone can watch this!

‘Limit yourself once a month if you cannot completely switch to NoFap.’

Of course, the whole thing is a scam. There is no video and therefore no reason to hand over the money.

Last year, swindlers threatened to release Powerpoint presentations built entirely from pictures of porn-watchers’ moments of ‘joy’.

Smut-watchers were also asked to fork out cash to stop this dirty dossier being sent to friends, family and even work colleagues or professional contacts.

Victims were told to hand over hundreds of pounds or face the possibility of the world’s most embarrassing Powerpoint slides being released for everyone to gawp at.

‘I looked at the sites that you regularly visit and I was shocked by what I saw,’ the digital criminals said in an email to their targets.

‘You are a BIG pervert. Your fantasy is shifted away from the normal course.

‘I made a screenshot of the adult sites where you have fun. After that, I made a screenshot of your joys (using the camera of your device and glued them together.

‘Turned out amazing! You are spectacular!

‘As proof of my words, I made a video presentation in Powerpoint.’

The scammers asked victims to pay $381 (£300) to avoid having these slides sent to every contact in their device’s address book.

Of course, the threats are a scam. The hackers haven’t really turned images of people watching porn into a Powerpoint presentation.

Shock news: they were hoping to trick people into handing over money.

The email was made to look more credible by using the victims’ email address and even providing details of their password.

‘This particular attack combines multiple layers of social engineering as vulnerable, frightened recipients are tricked into clicking the link to determine whether the sender actually has evidence of illicit activity,’ wrote researchers from the tech security firm Proofpoint.

‘Sextortion preys on the fears and insecurities of recipients, using stolen passwords and other social engineering tricks to convince recipients that their reputations are actually at risk.

‘Adding a URL linking to ransomware that purports to be a presentation showing the recipients illicit activities is a new technique, increasing the risk associated with this type of attack.

‘Individuals receiving sextortion emails should assume the sender does not actually possess screenshots or video of any compromising activity and should not click any links or open attachments to verify the sender’s claims.’