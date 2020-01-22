hacked-trailer-review:-hina-khan’s-debut-will-send-chill’s-down-your-spine

Release Date:7th February 2020



Cast : Hina Khan, Rohan Shah , Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar A few days ago Hina Khan completed eleven years in showbiz. It has been eleven years since we saw Akshara enter our home through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became an overnight sensation with a massive fan following till date. This decade has been momentous for her as an actor. She quit her show, went on Big Boss, walked the carpet at Cannes and has always been living upto her fan’s expectations. After winning hearts for years she is all set to step into the world of the big screen through her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

The trailer dropped in and it has set the internet ablaze. People are gushing about her performance and are eagerly awaiting the whole picture. In the trailer it is brought to the forefront that Hina is a successful businesswoman. She has a 19-year old admirer, Rohan. The innocence of the situation soon comes to an end when the trailer takes an unexpected dark turn. Rohan is obsessed with her. He keeps a close tab on her using hidden cameras and even knows when she eats her lunch! In one scene we even see him decked up to climb storeys of a building to get into her apartment through the window. Bizarre isn’t it?

If that wasn’t creepy enough it just continues to give you goosebumps. On being rejected by Hina, Rohan takes a turn for the worse and hacks into every social media account that she has. He begins to blackmail her and disrupts her professional and personal life.

The film confronts the current overlying threat of cyberbullying. It takes it a notch higher with a 19-year old who holds an all access pass to everything is rather overselling it. The film also includes females and sex being exploited. Hina Khan holds on to the name that precedes her. She has a spectacular screen presence.