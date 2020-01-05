h-from-steps-stuns-with-first-same-sex-performance-on-dancing-on-ice-leaving-john-barrowman-in-tears

What an extraordinary routine from @TheMattEvers and @Ianhwatkins in making history, which is so wonderful to see to males dancing together. #DancingOnIce 🏳️‍🌈❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/k3BZHMltIV — Dancing On Ice (@DOI_UK_) January 5, 2020

H from Steps left John Barrowman in tears as he wowed the audience with the first ever same-sex performance on Dancing On Ice.

The singer, whose real name is Ian Watkins, is part of the first ever same-sex coupling on the show, skating with professional dancer Matt Evers.

It wasn’t just viewers of the show who were loving their performance – it even left judge John Barrowman in floods of tears as he gave them their feedback.

The pair had danced to High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco in all-black outfits, complete with impressive lifts and a synchronised dance break.

After the performance, H told the judges: ‘[It was] emotional, because I have wanted this for so long and it means so much to so many people and the world is ready for this.’

Matt added: ‘I just have to say thank you to the network, thank you to ITV and thank you to everybody at home that is accepting of this because this is normal. This is absolutely normal.’

John Barrowman couldn’t hide his emotions, telling H with tears streaming down his face: ‘I am [emotional], that makes me happy on a complete multitude of levels, just because of seeing two men who represent someone who is like me and to skate as well as you did, you’ve done it now, the nerves are out of the way.

‘We’ve shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks. I’m overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful.’

It’s the first time a same-sex couple has appeared in the competition, and thanks to the public vote they were also saved from being in the first dance-off, too.

We reckon fans of the show and John especially should stock up on the tissues because we have a feeling H and Matt could do very well in the competition.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday from 6pm on ITV.





