gymbox-slammed-for-advert-that-suggests-people-deal-with-‘sleazy-bosses’-by-working-out

With the January fitness craze in full swing, brands are ramping up their marketing and advertising efforts in order to sign up new members.

One such company is Gymbox, which has 11 locations in London, and has just been called out for a billboard campaign that appears to suggest that people should go to the gym to deal with frustrations over having a ‘sleazy boss’ (in other words, those who experience sexual harassment in the workplace).

The ad features a map with boxes that outline how to tackle the situation: ‘Sleazy Boss-Gymbox-Muay Thai-#Knee_To’ (with the last word a possible reference to the #MeToo movement).

Additionally, the large billboard also features two other reasons for why people should work out, including for children who are bullied to learn ‘boxing’ as a method to gain ‘respect’, as well as for men who have a ‘fetish for women’s clothes’ but find ‘nothing fits’.

The ad was spotted in Elephant & Castle, opposite Sainsbury’s on Old Kent Road, by a woman named Moya Lothian-Mclean, who shared it on Twitter, where it is now gathering anger from other users.

‘Are you kidding me? Gymbox advertising themselves by saying if you get sexually harassed at work… go work out,’ the caption reads.

We contacted Moya, who says the ad is ‘crass and gross on several levels’.

‘It’s a three-part ad – there’s two other sections which are also really ill-thought-out (one invites people with a ‘fetish’ for women’s clothing to slim down in order to fit into it… is this meant to be progressive?

‘When I saw the ad, I was immediately annoyed. Gym marketing is already bad enough, with rampant fatphobia and the encouragement of unachievable body ideals, but co-opting the #MeToo movement in order to plug your fitness brand is such a low.

‘The implication is obvious – if you’re being sexually harassed at work, learn self-defense techniques and physically attack your boss.

‘It’s crass and gross on several levels: firstly it puts the onus on women to deal with workplace harassment and secondly does it in a smirking, jokey way that makes light of this very serious – and rampant – problem.

‘Plus, attacking your boss? Is that not going to put you further in harm’s way?

‘I can’t believe ad execs sat in a room and thought that monetizing sexual harassment was the way to go. I also think they did it knowingly and I’m probably playing into their hands by feeding into publicity via outrage but c’est la vie.’

This isn’t the first time Gymbox has been criticised for its advertising choices.

In 2009, the brand were reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for promotional leaflets that described a boxing class dubbed ‘Beat up Chavs’.

‘Why hone your skills on punch bags and planks of wood when you can deck some Chavs…,’ the promotion read.

Despite the complaints from the public, the watchdog ruled in favour of Gymbox.

‘I’m not too fussed re: removal and didn’t report it because the ASA did nothing when Gymbox were reported for a “Beat up Chavs” class in 2009,’ Moya explains.

‘But I would like to see Gymbox actually commit to tackling sexual harassment in their own gyms before they start trying to profit off it. Show us the complaints Gymbox.

‘Gym spaces are a massive problem for women in particular, both as clients and as employees. It’s a problem that’s not yet been covered in depth but I feel as the UK gets even more into exercise en masse, it’s going to come up a lot this year.’

However, Gymbox can still explain complaints as one woman claimed she will be contacting ASA.

‘Sooo disgusting @GYMBOXofficial, reporting this to the ASA as we speeeeeak,’ she tweeted.

Someone else referenced the other aspects of the advert: ‘I saw one the other day that advocated beating up the ‘children on your estate’ if they made fun of you or something?!’

However, not everyone finds the ad offensive, with one person suggesting that Moya has misunderstood the message.

‘No…they’re saying if your boss is sleazy, learn a martial art and learn to knee him in the groin,’ tweeted one person.

‘Not the best advice, but not the worst…’

What do you think?

Metro.co.uk have contacted Gymbox for a comment and this article will be updated with a reply when received.

