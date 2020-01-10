Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop goes to sea in £3,800 11-night wellness cruise across the Mediterranean

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop has partnered with a cruise line to offer devotees an 11-night, £3,788 wellness cruise across the Mediterranean this summer.

Offering “trailblazing healers, transformative workshops and goopy perks”, the wellness retreat will depart from Barcelona on August 26 and sail through the Mediterranean until September 6.

Paltrow announced the Goop cruise, in partnership with Celebrity Cruises, on her Instagram account as she shared a video of a cruise ship at sea along with herself leading a class.

Other clips include plates of delicately arranged healthy eats and customers enjoying spa sessions accompanied by the slogan “let that ship go”.

The voyage features a one-day experience called Goop at Sea, which costs $750 and is only available to passengers who purchase a suite on board, which start from $4,199 (£3,214) per person.