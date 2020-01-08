gwyneth-paltrow-will-‘literally-never’-return-to-acting-as-she-admits-movies-‘burned-me-out’

Gwyneth Paltrow insists she is done with acting as starring in movies took its toll on her health.

Gwyneth, 47, recalled her experience filming the 2005 drama Proof while pregnant with daughter Apple.

She battled morning sickness on set and found learning lines a strain, prompting her to ‘never star in anything again’.

The actress went on to play supporting roles such as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man films and TV series The Politician.

However the star told Harper’s Bazaar that she will ‘literally never’ get a taste for acting again.

‘When I was acting I really burned myself out…I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your makeup touch-ups, and everything — I really don’t know that I can bear it.

‘The last movie I starred in, I was pregnant with my daughter. It was a movie called Proof, an adaptation of a play I did in London, and I was like, “I’ve had it. I can’t do this anymore.”

‘I had morning sickness and I was dying, and I had these five-page monologues. So when I had her, I knew I was going to take a big chunk of time off. And I’ve never starred in anything again.’

These days she is more focused on her lifestyle brand Goop which will become the focus of a Netflix series that goes behind the scenes of the business.

She also recently moved in with her husband Brad Falchuk and joked that their ‘sex life is over’.

‘I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, “That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.”

‘I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.’





