gwyneth-paltrow-refuses-to-be-‘insecure’-about-chris-martin’s-girlfriend-dakota-johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow has nothing but praise for her ex Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson although admits she can see how their friendship is ‘weird’ to some.

Since they ‘consciously uncoupled’ aka divorced back in 2014, Gwyneth and Chris have baffled many with how close they still are.

It’s pretty common to see them enjoying family holidays with their two children Apple and Moses, and even bringing their latest partners – Gwyn’s husband Brad Falchuck and Chris’ girlfriend, Fifty Shades Of Grey star Dakota.

Last summer, the group were seen having an absolute blast together on holiday in the Hamptons leading many to wonder if they themselves would be so pally with their ex and their current partner.

Opening up about their interesting dynamic, Gwyn told Harper’s Bazaar of Dakota: ‘I love her.

‘I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?’

Gwyneth, 47, and Chris, 42, surprised us all when they announced their separation six years ago, explaining how they were – wait for it – ‘consciously uncoupling’.

But the Iron Man actress explains how they never intended their split to mean the end of their friendship.

‘It’s not like there’s a finish line: “Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done”,’ Gwyn stated.

‘It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together.

‘I don’t see a reason to do it if you don’t have children together. Some people do.’

Gwyneth even admitted she and Chris still ‘love each other, laugh’ and enjoy ‘the best of each other’.

Whatever works for them!

Coldplay frontman Chris began dating Dakota, 30, back in October 2017 following his split from Jennifer Lawrence.

Late last year, Dakota was forced to deny she was expecting her first child with Chris after claims they hosted a gender reveal party at their LA home – it was simply her birthday party.





