gwyneth-paltrow-promotes-her-new-netflix-show-by-posing-in-front-of-floral-vagina,-because-of-course-she-does

Gwyneth Paltrow is all about repping the vagina.

Since she launched Goop in 2008, the lifestyle brand has championed vagina steaming (which probably doesn’t work), putting jade eggs inside your vagina (which you definitely shouldn’t do) and lighting a vagina-scented candle in your home (probably harmless).

So it’s no surprise that Gwyneth promoted her new Netflix show The Goop Lab by standing in front of a floral depiction of the female genitals.

Georgia O’Keeffe, eat your heart out.

The Avengers: Endgame actress held a special screening of her six-part Netflix series in Los Angeles, and instead of your average photocall background, Gwyneth provided pillars of roses in varying shades of red and pink.

And the arrangement of said panels were very reminiscent of… well, you can see for yourself.

The 47-year-old star posed happily in front of the floral diagram, looking chic in a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged white trousers and a matching bralet.

Abs. For. Days.

Gwyneth wore her hair poker straight and looked glowing in the snaps, as she prepared to discuss her show on stage with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm.

The Goop Lab provides a look into Paltrow’s notorious lifestyle brand, which preaches the benefits of wellness via some rather pricey products (the website is currently selling a vibrator necklace for £123 and psychic vampire repellent for £26).

One episode of the show sees mum-of-two Gwyneth undergo a vampire facial, seeing plasma from her own blood injected into her face, and a colleague getting metal threads sewn into her cheeks to stimulate collagen.

The same episode (number three, FYI) sees the Goop team attending an orgasm workshop and learning about whether their vaginas look weird (no such thing) by scrolling through pictures of different kinds of vulvas.

Oscar winner Gwyneth, who is married to Brad Falchuk, previously admitted that she welcomes ‘good controversy’ about her much-maligned brand, but puts a lot of the criticism of

Goop down to sexism.

The Goop Lab drops on Netflix on 24 January.





